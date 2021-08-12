Browns resting Mayfield, most starters for preseason opener

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The more established, talented NFL teams have the luxury of resting their starters during the exhibition season. The Cleveland Browns are finally one of them. Coach Kevin Stefanski says he’ll sit the majority of his starters, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, for Saturday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville. It’s a big change for the Browns, who in past summers needed all the snaps they could get to prepare for the regular season. Stefanski isn’t saying if he plans to play the starters at all this preseason, which the league trimmed from four games to three.