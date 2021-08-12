French season marches on as fans await Messi debut at PSG

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — Negotiations on Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain took just a few days. Expect a longer wait for his debut. The 34-year-old Argentina star had just returned from vacation when Barcelona announced it couldn’t afford to keep him, opening the door for PSG. Messi is now under contract for at least two seasons in the French capital. He’s unsure when he will debut for PSG. The wait is on. Meanwhile the French league season enters its second round Friday when Lorient hosts Monaco. On Saturday defending champion Lille faces former coach Christophe Galtier and his new club Nice. PSG hosts Strasbourg. On Sunday Marseille plays its home opener against Bordeaux.