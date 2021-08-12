Moreland 2 HRs, Bassitt AL-high 12th W, A’s bop Indians 17-0

AP National Sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and the Oakland Athletics routed the Cleveland Indians 17-0 for their seventh straight victory. Matt Chapman drew five walks for Oakland, one short of the major league record. Chapman scored three times and Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500. Bassitt allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. The right-hander has a nine-game road winning streak, tying Bob Welch’s club record set in 1989-90.