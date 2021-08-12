PREMIER LEAGUE 21-22: Questions facing the outsiders

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Away from the Premier League’s title favorites stands a collection of outsiders looking to push into European contention or solidify themselves as established members in the world’s richest league. They face plenty of questions. Is the marriage of Everton and its newly appointed manager Rafa Benitez heading for a quick divorce owing to his previous links with Liverpool? Can Marcelo Bielsa take Leeds any further? Is it the end of the road for Southampton after the loss of key players? Can Patrick Vieira be expansive after taking over at Crystal Palace? And which of the promoted teams looks best placed to stay up?