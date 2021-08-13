Ariya Jutanugarn takes lead at windy Women’s Scottish Open

AP National Sports

FIFE, Scotland (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn had five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s windy and rainy Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Playing in the morning in wind gusting to 40 mph at Dumbarnie Links, Jutanugarn birdied Nos. 12 and 13 and 15-17. The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane Golf Club. The 25-year-old Jutanugarn has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya. Jutanugarn was at 9-under 135 total, three strokes ahead of fellow Thai player Atthaya Thitikul, England’s Charley Hull and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen.