TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — J.R. Todd led Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. Coming off a runner-up finish two weeks ago in Pomona, Todd had a 3.884-second pass at 332.67 mph in a Toyota Camry. Billy Torrence was the fastest in Top Fuel, running a 3.717 at 322.27. Kyle Koretsky topped the Pro Stock field with a 6.634 at 205.51 in a Chevrolet Camaro.