Tsitsipas tops Ruud 6-1, 6-4 to reach semifinals in Toronto

AP National Sports

TORONTO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals of the National Bank Open. Tsitsipas jumped to a 5-0 lead Friday and finished the first set in 23 minutes. Ruud battled back in the second but Tsitsipas finally broke him with a shot down the line to lead 5-4. The Greek star ended the 74-minute match with his eighth ace. Tsitsipas lost to Novak Djokovic in five sets in the French Open final in May. Ruud had won his last 14 matches, with victories at tournaments in Austria, Switzerland and Sweden.