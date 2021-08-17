Auburn’s Harsin embraces Southeastern Conference challenge

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Bryan Harsin moved some 2,170 miles from his longtime home for his new job as Auburn’s coach.But that’s hardly the only big change facing the former Boise State quarterback/assistant coach/head man. Harsin is making the leap from the Mountain West to the mighty Southeastern Conference, and certainly seems undaunted by the challenge. Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe says the Tigers’ new coach is ready for the challenge. Harsin inherits a team led by two-year starting quarterback Bo Nix, tailback Tank Bigsby and linebackers Pappoe and Zakoby McClain.