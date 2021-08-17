Broncos rookie Browning has long road ahead after leg injury

AP National Sports

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Baron Browning is finally back on the field after dealing with a right leg injury that sidelined him for three months. The Broncos had big plans for the versatile, athletic defender who starred at Ohio State. They selected him in the third round of the NFL draft with the hopes he’d solve their pass defense troubles over the middle. But Browning got injured during rookie minicamp and then had a setback during his recovery. Now, he just wants to shake off the rust and make strides every day as he prepares for his rookie season.