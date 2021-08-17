Celtics complete sign-and-trade, sending Fournier to Knicks

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month. Boston hoped to re-sign Fournier, who was acquired from Orlando at the trade deadline for a pair of second-round draft picks, but was limited by its efforts to stay under the luxury tax threshold.