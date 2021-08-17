Chiefs waive Callaway, Baylis with injury designations

AP National Sports

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway and tight end Evan Baylis with injury designations while placing running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve in a series of roster moves. The Chiefs had until the middle of the afternoon to trim their roster to 85 players, but they chose to make the necessary moves before practice at Missouri Western. Wide receiver Chad Williams was released and defensive back Manny Patterson was waived to get the Chiefs to the required roster limit by the first cut-down deadline.