Kentucky hopes new faces, offense key return to winning ways

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops believes his Wildcats can do some damage in the Southeastern Conference this year after persevering through an emotional season. The Wildcats return 14 starters from a 5-6 squad that struggled during a grueling 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule before regrouping to close with a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl victory over North Carolina State. The Wildcats also had to cope with the passing of longtime offensive line coach John Schlarman, who died from cancer. Linebacker Chris Oats was sidelined with an undisclosed medical condition and Kentucky had to navigate coronavirus issues like many schools. But the Wildcats still found a way to capture their third consecutive postseason win.