Loaisiga leaves bases loaded in 7th, Yanks beat Red Sox 5-3

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Loaisiga escaped a no-outs, bases-loaded jam in the final inning, and the New York Yankees held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. Loaisiga pitched a perfect sixth inning before Boston loaded the bases with no outs against him in the seventh on three singles. Loaisiga retired pinch-hitter Travis Shaw on a lineout and struck out Kiké Hernandez and Hunter Renfroe for his fifth save of the season. The Yankees capitalized on a wild outing by Boston’s bullpen and took the lead in the fifth on Luke Voit’s well-placed two-run single.