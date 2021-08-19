ACC adds forfeiture element to virus-related cancellations

AP National Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The ACC has updated its COVID-19 cancellation policies and now will force teams unable to play scheduled games because of a coronavirus-related shortage of players to forfeit. The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The league says that if both teams are unable to play because of a player shortage, both will have to forfeit and both will be assigned a loss in the standings.