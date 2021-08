AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has loaned Italy left back Emerson Palmieri to French club Lyon for the rest of the season. Emerson has spent the last 3 1/2 seasons at Chelsea but has dropped to third in the pecking order of left backs behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso. He was a member of the Italy squad that won the European Championship this year, starting in the win over England in the final.