Jaguars’ Meyer laments preseason game plan, ‘wallowing’ pace

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer isn’t enjoying the preseason. Limited snaps for starters. Significantly fewer plays than in college. Vanilla game plans because veteran assistants don’t want to show too much. It’s been an adjustment for the longtime college coach who is making the jump to the NFL following another brief retirement. And it didn’t sit well while Meyer watched his Jaguars struggle in a 23-13 loss to Cleveland in their exhibition opener. Meyer says “sometimes coaches (say), ‘We can’t show this, we can’t show that,’ and I’m like, ‘Why? Tell me. Explain to me why.’”