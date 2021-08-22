Skip to Content
Begu beats No. 3 seed Alexandrova in Cleveland first round

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania beat third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Sunday in the first round of Tennis in the Land. The 75th-ranked Begu is 3-0 against Alexandrova. Begu won the final four points of the tiebreaker, ending it with a forehand that clipped the top of the net, and broke the serve of the No. 34 Alexandrova twice in the second set of the inaugural WTA 250 tournament.

