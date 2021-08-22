Lukaku shows transformation with scoring return to Chelsea

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored only 15 minutes into his second Chelsea debut as Arsenal was beaten 2-0. Reece James provided the pass to set up Lukaku’s tap-in and then scored himself in the 35th minute at the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea has opened the Premier League season with two wins while Arsenal is enduring its worst-ever start. Never before in its history has Arsenal opened a league campaign with two losses without scoring. Lukaku has been re-signed by Chelsea after he was offloaded by the club in 2014 without ever scoring for the west London club.