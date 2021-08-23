Germany, Czech Republic remain undefeated in women’s hockey

AP National Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Julia Zorn, Jule Schiefer and Theresa Wagner scored, and Germany beat Denmark 3-1 in the women’s world hockey championship. Zorn, Germany’s captain, opened the scoring with her second goal of the tournament. She capitalized on a turnover just over the blue line and sent in a shot from the right circle. Schiefer and Wagner scored three minutes apart in the second period for a 3-0 lead. In the late game, the Czech Republic eased past Japan 4-0 behind goals from Dominika Laskova, Noemi Neubauerova, Alena Mills and Katerina Mrazova.