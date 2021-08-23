Jays score winning run on wild pitch, beat White Sox 2-1

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1. Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández. Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances. The Blue Jays spoiled a strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.