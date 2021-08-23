Jets LB Jarrad Davis out about 2 months with ankle injury

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis will be sidelined through the first several weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Davis’ injury will sideline him into the season, and the team will evaluate whether the linebacker will be placed on injured reserve to start the regular season. He is expected to return around the bye week in mid-October. Davis was hurt when another player rolled onto his left ankle during the second quarter of the Jets’ preseason victory over the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday.