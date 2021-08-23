Liverpool refuses to release Salah for World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The Egyptian soccer association says Liverpool has refused to release Mohamed Salah for the country’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of coronavirus restrictions. Egypt is on Britain’s red list so Salah would be required to quarantine upon his return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games. Egypt is scheduled to play Angola in Cairo on Sept. 2 before traveling to face Gabon three days later in Franceville. The association said it “continues its contacts with the FIFA …. to have international players be exempted from travel restrictions imposed on them in countries where they play due to coronavirus.”