Nick Volpe, winner of CFL titles in 1950 and ’52, dies at 95

TORONTO (AP) — The former Canadian Football League player Nick Volpe has died. The Toronto Argonauts confirmed his death but did not give details Monday. Volpe helped.” Volpe played for Toronto from 1949 to 1952, with the Argos winning the Grey Cup in 1950 and 1952. He kicked two field goals in the 1950 title game at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium, played on a mess of a field caused by snowfall and heavy rain. Toronto beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 13-0, the last shutout in the Grey Cup. Volpe returned to the Argos in 1988 and worked in a variety of roles, including several years as head of Canadian scouting. Nick Volpe was 95 years old.