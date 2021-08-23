Panthers playing it safe with McCaffrey in the preseason

AP National Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is playing it safe when it comes to Christian McCaffrey’s playing time in the preseason. Rhule said that while most of the team’s starters will play most of the first half in Carolina’s preseason finale Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, McCaffrey will be “very, very limited” — if he even plays at all. McCaffrey has not played in either of Carolina’s preseason losses with rookie Chuba Hubbard seeing the bulk of carries.