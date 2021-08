Ravens put Fort on injured reserve with torn ACL

AP National Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put linebacker L.J. Fort on injured reserve after he injured his knee over the weekend. Fort left the team’s preseason victory at Carolina on Saturday night in the first half. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fort had a torn ACL. Fort started eight games for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons. The Ravens also released defensive back Jordan Richards, tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver Michael Dereus.