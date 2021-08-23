Steelers CB Haden hoping to finish career in Pittsburgh

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cornerback Joe Haden wants to finish his career with the Steelers. The 32-year-old Haden is entering the final year of his contract. He’s already gone public with his desire to possibly sign an extension, citing his love of the organization and coach Mike Tomlin. Haden’s proven reliable and effective in his four years in Pittsburgh, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2019 and missing just three games over the past three seasons. Haden believes the 2021 edition of the Pittsburgh defense can be even better than the one that finished 2020 ranked third in the league.