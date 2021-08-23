Vikings bring back 4-time Pro Bowl pick Griffen as backup DE

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back defensive end Everson Griffen. The signing represents another attempt to revive the defense from a dismal 2020 season. The 33-year-old was at the team facility for a tryout last week. He is a four-time Pro Bowl pick with 80 1/2 sacks in 11 seasons in the NFL. Griffen played last year for Dallas and Detroit when salary cap constraints last spring for the Vikings prevented the two sides from agreeing on a new contract. Coach Mike Zimmer says Griffen will be a situational pass rusher and not a starter.