Wentz leads key trio of Colts back onto practice field

AP National Sports

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Starting quarterback Carson Wentz, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly all returned to Indianapolis Colts practice Monday after each missed roughly three weeks. It’s still unclear whether any — or potentially all three — will start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle. Wentz and Nelson had been out since having foot surgery earlier this month. Kelly had not been on the field since late July after injuring his left elbow.