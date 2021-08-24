Babers says Syracuse to start season using 2 QBs

AP National Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers says the Orange will use both Tommy DeVito and dual-threat transfer Garrett Shrader at quarterback when the season begins at Ohio in less than two weeks. DeVito is a redshirt junior whose experience in the Orange’s fast-paced system gives him an advantage, though he missed the last seven games of 2020 with an injury. Syracuse finished 1-10 and ended up using three other players at the position, including freshmen JaCobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz. Shrader arrived from Mississippi State, where in 2019 he was one of three freshman quarterbacks to pass for 1,000 yards and rush for 500 yards.