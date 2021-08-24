COVID-19 sidelines Bucs PK Ryan Succop for preseason finale

AP National Sports

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop will miss this weekend’s preseason finale against Houston after testing positive for COVID-19. Coach Bruce Arians said Succop’s positive test comes after the 34-year-old kicker had dinner with some friends who play for the Tennessee Titans. The Bucs and Titans had joint practices in Tampa leading up to last Saturday night’s preseason game between the teams.