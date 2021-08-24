FIFA backlash over player release for World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA is facing an escalating backlash across soccer over its decision to overlook coronavirus-related quarantine requirements and concerns of clubs and leagues to squeeze in more World Cup qualifiers in the coming weeks. Unlike for other international fixtures during the pandemic, FIFA is no longer allowing exemptions for players to opt out of the trips if they are forced to quarantine on their return to countries to resume club duties. Premier League clubs were holding talks on Tuesday about forming a unified position to block players going to countries on England’s red list which also features several South American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru.