Gladbach confirms forward Marcus Thuram tore MCL

AP National Sports

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach says forward Marcus Thuram faces “a spell on the sidelines” after he tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The 24-year-old France international was injured in the first half of a 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The Bundesliga team did not specify how long Thuram would be out or if he needs surgery. The team says defender Stefan Lainer will miss “several weeks” after fracturing his ankle in the same game. The Austria international “has returned to his home country for an operation.”