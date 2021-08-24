Hobbs emerges as pleasant surprise in Raiders secondary

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cornerback Nate Hobbs has emerged as a pleasant surprise out of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 draft class. The fifth-round pick out of Illinois has been making what Raiders coach Jon Gruden labels impact plays since training camp opened. During the Raiders’ 20-7 win over Seattle, he registered a blindside sack on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. During a 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, he finished with three tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections and an interception. His efforts earned him a game ball, something Gruden doesn’t normally do in the preseason.