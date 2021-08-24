US Open offering tennis players access to mental health pros

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Players at the U.S. Open will have access to licensed mental health providers and quiet rooms as part of an initiative announced by the U.S. Tennis Association. The USTA says it seeks to “ensure that a comprehensive and holistic approach will be taken with all aspects of player health, including mental health.” Reigning U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka brought attention to the topic when she pulled out of the French Open in late May to take a mental health break, then sat out Wimbledon, too. Other athletes in tennis and other sports also have discussed their concerns publicly.