Vanderbilt unveils details 1st phase of athletics upgrades

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt will turn an outdoor practice field into a new indoor facility, and the university’s plan to upgrade athletics will use part of Vanderbilt Stadium’s north end zone for basketball. The university released an aerial map of the first improvements under the Vandy United fundraising plan announced in March along with more specifics for the first phase. Construction will start at the end of the upcoming football season. Vanderbilt also will be making improvements to its tennis center and track and field complex. University officials have asked their architects to study how they can upgrade baseball facilities as well.