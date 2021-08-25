Cowboys’ COVID list up to 6 players with 2 testing positive

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Offensive lineman Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee have joined the list of Dallas players who have been under COVID-19 protocols, bringing the total to six along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Coach Mike McCarthy says Williams and Kazee tested positive for COVID-19. The other players out because of health and safety protocols are defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Malik Hooker. McCarthy says he doesn’t have a time frame for the return of anyone on the list. The Dallas opener is Sept. 9 at Tampa Bay.