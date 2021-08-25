Forward Pellegri joins Milan from Monaco on loan

AP National Sports

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has signed forward Pietro Pellegri on loan from Monaco. Milan has the option to make the deal permanent and that becomes an obligation if certain conditions are met. The 20-year-old Pellegri is the second forward Milan has signed this offseason after the Rossoneri brought in the 34-year-old Olivier Giroud from Chelsea. Pellegri equaled the record of the youngest player to make his debut in Serie A when he appeared for Genoa in 2016 at the age of 15 years and 280 days. He moved to Monaco in January 2018 but injuries restricted him to just 23 appearances.