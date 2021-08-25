Game 7 of World Series would be Nov. 3, latest since 2009

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Nov. 3, its latest since 2009. Major League Baseball’s postseason will start with the AL wild-card game on Oct. 5, followed by the NL wild-card matchup the following day. Both AL Division Series will start Oct. 7 and both NL Division Series open the following day. The AL Championship Series begins Oct. 15 and the NL Championship Series the next day. The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 26 at the home of the pennant winner with the better regular-season record. The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and again in 2009.