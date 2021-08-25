Infantino asks England to exempt players from quarantine

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift quarantine requirements for players to allow them to travel next week to compete in World Cup qualifiers. Infantino himself took advantage of an exemption in place for the European Championship so he could fly into London from Rio de Janeiro in July and avoid the mandatory 10 days of hotel quarantine in England. The Premier League defied FIFA to say almost 60 players from 19 clubs would not be released next week to fly off to World Cup qualifiers in 26 countries on England’s red list — including all South American nations.