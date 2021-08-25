Jets’ Curry has rare blood disorder, hopes to play in 2022

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed. The 33-year-old Curry wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn’t specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but developed blood clots that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months. Curry was signed by the Jets in March but he had been on the active/non-football injury list throughout training camp. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, ending his season.