LLWS ties to Major League Baseball easy to find at tourney

AP National Sports

By ADAM BABETSKI

Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Players at the Little League World Series this year may not be playing live in front of crowds of thousands, but they have some major league fans. Ties between MLB and the Little League tournament go back decades and this year is no exception when it comes to major leaguers offering their support. Former Little League star and free agent third baseman Todd Frazier was in the stands this week, cheering for his nephew and the same New Jersey team that Frazier led to the tournament title in 1998. Other MLB players have tweeted support and visited or Zoomed with Little Leaguers.