No fans allowed for Nice’s home league game against Bordeaux

PARIS (AP) — Nice’s home match with Bordeaux will be played without supporters on Saturday, following fan violence in the team’s previous league game against Marseille. The LFP said in a statement that no fans will be allowed to attend the league game. The punishment comes after last Sunday’s heated encounter. It was abandoned with 15 minutes left after home fans earlier threw projectiles and invaded the field. Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle and fell to the ground. He got back up and threw it at home fans, leading to a significant number of Nice supporters rushing the field.