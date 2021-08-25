Roglic wins Vuelta stage as Eiking holds on to overall lead

AP National Sports

VALDEPEÑAS DE JAÉN, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has earned his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta to cut into the overall lead of Odd Christian Eiking. Roglic went past Enric Mas in the final meters of the 11th stage in southern Spain. The two-time defending champion also won the first stage of this year’s Vuelta. It was the seventh career stage win at the Vuelta for the Slovenian rider from team Jumbo-Visma. He had relinquished the leader’s red jersey after crashing near the end of the 10th stage on Tuesday. He is now third overall, less than two minutes behind Eiking.