Vikings’ Smith aims high after time spent with NFL’s top TEs

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Irv Smith Jr. has become the top tight end for the Minnesota Vikings. He brings his enviable blend of speed and strength to what promises to be a more prominent role in his third season. Smith has bigger goals for his burgeoning career, too, to be among the game’s best players at his position. That’s precisely where he was over three days this summer in Nashville, Tennessee. The informal, grassroots event was dubbed “Tight End University” by organizers Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. Smith was invited to the group of more than 40 players, for tight ends only.