Bottas and Russell waiting to see where they will drive next

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Valtteri Bottas and George Russell are still waiting to find out who will be driving alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season. Bottas’ contract with the team hasn’t yet been renewed for 2022. The 23-year-old Russell drives for Williams but came up through the Mercedes system and has been touted as a replacement. Bottas has not won a race this season and is only fourth in the standings. Bottas and Russell were involved in a high-speed crash this season at the Emilia-Romagna GP. Bottas says “there’s no news to share.”