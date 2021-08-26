Union Berlin reaches Europe as city rival Hertha looks on

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has clinched European qualification in city rival Hertha Berlin’s stadium. Union qualified for UEFA’s new Europa Conference League competition with a scoreless draw against Kuopion Palloseura in Berlin’s iconic Olympiastadion. It ensured a 4-0 aggregate win over the Finnish team thanks to Union’s away result in the first leg of the playoff. It was Union’s first “home” game in European competition for 20 years. The club was forced to decamp to its rival’s stadium because its own did not have enough seating capacity to meet UEFA demands. More than 22,000 Union fans attended the game.