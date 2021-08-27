Napoli and Leicester to meet in 32-team Europa League

AP National Sports

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Napoli and Leicester will have more than usual to play for when they meet in the group stage of the Europa League. The teams were drawn into the same group for the slimmed down tournament that now has 32 teams instead of 48. Only the group winners will will advance directly to the round of 16 in March. The second-place teams will face the third-place teams from the Champions League for the other eight spots. The change is related to the creation of the Europa Conference League. All three competitions will have 32 teams split into eight groups.