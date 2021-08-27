Prague to host Billie Jean King Cup finals in November

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — The twice-postponed finals of the Billie Jean King Cup will be played in Prague. The International Tennis Federation says the competition will take place Nov. 1-6. It was originally scheduled to take place in Hungary in April 2020 but was postponed for 12 months when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. It was postponed again in February. Organizers were then forced to find a new host when Budapest backed out in May because of lingering COVID-19 concerns. Canada will replace Hungary in the 12-team competition formerly called the Fed Cup.