Steven Bergwijn recalled to Netherlands squad

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Steven Bergwijn has been recalled to the Netherlands squad for three World Cup qualifiers following his strong start to the Premier League season with Tottenham. The squad includes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for the first time since his comeback from a long-term knee injury. Bergwijn has been a prominent part of Tottenham’s successful start to the season and assisted on Son Heung-min’s goal in the 1-0 victory over defending champion Manchester City. The Netherlands is a three-time World Cup finalist. It visits Norway on Wednesday before hosting Montenegro and Turkey.