Aces control Fever behind Williams’ 15 in 87-71 win

AP National Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 15 points and Kelsey Plum added 14 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 87-71. The Aces closed to within a half-game of the Connecticut Sun for the WNBA’s top seed to the playoffs. Plum’s basket with 3:24 left in the first quarter started a 14-3 run for Las Vegas to close the quarter and the Aces led the rest of the way. Las Vegas started the second with a 16-4 outburst, and Chelsea Gray’s deep 3-pointer extended the lead to 43-21 with 6:04 left.